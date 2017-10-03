Hazmat Crews Respond to Leak at South Philly Chemical Plant - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Hazmat Crews Respond to Leak at South Philly Chemical Plant

Columbus Boulevard is currently closed in both directions at the scene.

By David Chang

    Hazmat crews responded to a leak at a South Philadelphia chemical plant Tuesday afternoon.

    The leak occurred at the Ashland Chemical Plant on 2801 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Hazmat crews responded to the scene and are working to contain the situation. No injuries have been reported.

    Columbus Boulevard is currently closed in both directions at the scene. Police are asking businesses in the area of Columbus Boulevard and Oregon Avenue to shelter in place, close their doors and turn their air conditioner units off.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
