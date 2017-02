A Pleasantville, New Jersey, police sports utility vehicle crashed early Saturday morning and the officer driving went to a nearby hospital with injuries.

A police officer was injured Saturday morning when she lost control of her patrol vehicle and it collided into a pole and tree in Pleasantville, Atlantic County.

Police said it remained unclear what caused the unidentified officer to lose control of the vehicle. The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.