2 Die as Car Veers Off GSP, Plunges Into River

Two people are dead after their vehicle ran off the Garden State Parkway and plunged into the Rahway River. Roseanne Colletti reports.

Two people are dead after their vehicle ran off the Garden State Parkway and plunged into the Rahway River.

State Police Lt. Ted Schafer says the vehicle was headed north when it ran off the toll road in Clark Township just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. The victims' names and ages have not been released.

According to traffic data from 511NJ, there were 2-mile backups behind the accident traveling northbound -- and an even-worse 3-mile backup southbound due to rubbernecking.

Live images from the scene showed a significant number of police, fire and other emergency services in and near the brush to the right of the road.

State police said the two lanes would remain closed for some time due to the investigation.