Restaurant Employee Leaves Message on Receipt Insulting Police Officer

The owner of the restaurant apologized and told Facebook users in the replies that the person responsible for the message was fired.

By David Chang

    An employee at a New Jersey restaurant was fired for leaving a message on a receipt that insulted a police officer who was eating there, according to the owner.

    A photo was posted on social media showing the words “cops,” “pigs,” and “puercos” on a receipt at Romanelli’s Garden Café in Galloway, New Jersey. “Puerco” means "pig" in Spanish.

    The owner of Romanelli’s posted a message on Facebook addressing the receipt. He confirmed that an employee wrote the message and gave it to a police officer. The owner apologized and said his business supports police. He also told Facebook users in the replies that the employee responsible for the message was fired.

