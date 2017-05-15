'Hangry' Passenger Orders Pizza Delivery to Stalled Amtrak Train

A veteran pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: an Amtrak train that got stalled on the tracks for hours on its way from New York to Washington, D.C.

A passenger posted a video of the delivery man walking up to the train Sunday as it sat on the tracks. He is seen walking along the rocky trackbed, a narrow path between the train and a long, shallow creek, in the video, which has been favorited more than 3,600 times and retweeted 1,400 times since it was posted around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



"Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved," wrote Twitter user Mitch Katz. He later offered a shout out to Dom's Pizza for accommodating the unusual delivery request.

Dominic Philingera is the owner of the Newport, Delaware, pizzeria. He tells The Associated Press that his driver cut through a backyard, stepped down a steep embankment and over a water-filled ditch to bring the pie to the hungry passengers.

Philingera says the driver has delivered pizza in 18 states, but "this was a first for him."

Katz tweeted that the train was stalled for roughly three hours. Amtrak said on Twitter that a mechanical issue was to blame for the delay.