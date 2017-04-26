A Philadelphia Police officer was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a man while speeding near a high school earlier this year.

Police say officers Adam Soto, 24, and Tony Forest, 25, were both driving on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue back on January 31 around 11:30 a.m. Both officers were off-duty at the time. Officials say Soto was driving 89 mph when he struck 50-year-old Daniel Dimitri who was running across the street. Dimitri was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

After a lengthy investigation, Soto was charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. Forest, 25, was not charged criminally but was charged with departmental violations after investigators determined he was driving recklessly as well.

Soto was a 3-year veteran of the department assigned to the 24th District. Forest was a 3-year veteran assigned to the 14th District.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross suspended Soto and Forest for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.