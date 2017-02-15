ICE agents took two immigrants into custody in Philadelphia Tuesday night, which sparked a demonstration. Mayor Jim Kenney commented on the incident.

A new initiative to protect and assist some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents has formed with the support of The Philadelphia Bar Association.

A number of non-profit legal aid organizations have joined the City of Philadelphia and the association to form ‘Take Action Philly’ (TAP) -- an initiative bringing together local public and private sector lawyers and community members for discussions focusing on a range of issues facing residents of Philadelphia.

The first TAP Meeting will bring up President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven countries as well as state and federal legislation to defund sanctuary cities. The meetings will help educate Philadelphia’s legal community about the anticipated impact of policy decisions, as well as discuss clear ways they can help the community. Top News: Fleeing Violence in Guatemala, Iraq and More

“The outpouring of calls and emails I’ve received from Philadelphians asking how they can stand up for their immigrant neighbors has been incredibly heartening,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “This convening will ensure we are coordinating our efforts to put up the best possible plan of action for the immigrants of Philadelphia, and I thank the Bar for taking the lead in organizing this group.”

The first meeting will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Millennium Hall at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel. The event is open and free to everyone as there will be information on how residents without legal expertise can take action. Online registration is required.

“Acting together, we can design solutions that can truly make a difference in the lives of many,” Philadelphia Chancellor Deborah R. Gross said. “Join us and take action to be part of our community’s response to state and federal policy decisions.”

Some of the partnering organizations of TAP include the ACLU of Pennsylvania, American Immigration Lawyers Association, and the Mazzoni Center among others. For more information, visit PhiladelphiaBar.org.