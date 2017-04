Opening statements are expected Monday in court in the trial of a former New Jersey police officer charged in fatal crash in 2015.

Opening Statements Expected in Trial of Ex-Cop

Opening statements are expected Monday in the trial of a former New Jersey police officer charged in a fatal crash on Staten Island.

Prosecutors say Former Linden police officer Pedro Abad was driving drunk when he hit a tractor-trailer on the West Shore Expressway back in 2015.

Two passengers died in his car — including a fellow Linden police officer.

Abad rejected a plea deal in February.