An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was taken into custody after she allegedly shot her husband in the groin in their driveway at a Bucks County home.

Police officers were called to a home on the unit block of Marmic Drive in Northampton Township around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

Investigators say the man’s wife, a Philadelphia police officer, is accused of shooting him in the groin during a domestic-related incident in their driveway. Sources told NBC10 she’s a patrol officer who’s been on the force for about a decade. She was taken into custody for questioning though no charges have been filed so far as police continue to investigate.

Police say the couple’s three children, including a baby, were inside the home at the time of the shooting though none of them were injured. They are now in the care of Bucks County Children and Youth Services.

Neighbors told NBC10 the officer and her family moved to the Marmic Drive home a year ago and have been renting the house that is currently up for sale. They also say they don’t know much about the family but never saw anything troubling or suspicious prior to Tuesday.

“Good neighbors, no noise, no problems, nothing like that,” Carol Kutler said. “Very polite kids.”