A woman is in the hospital and being treated for serious injuries after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday night.

A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old woman was in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard near Southampton Road around 9:45 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to the Aria Torresdale Medical Center where she is being treated for serious injuries. Police have not released a description of the vehicle or driver.