Husband Accidentally Shoots Pregnant Wife Inside Northeast Philadelphia Home: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Husband Accidentally Shoots Pregnant Wife Inside Northeast Philadelphia Home: Police

A man inside a Philadelphia home was cleaning a gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger, according to investigators.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man accidentally shot his pregnant wife inside their Northeast Philadelphia home Wednesday night, according to police.

    Investigators say the man was inside his home on the 3300 block of Primrose Road and cleaning a gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger. A bullet went through his 27-year-old wife's arm and shoulder. Police say she is 21-weeks pregnant.

    The woman was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where she is currently in stable condition. No charges have been filed but police continue to investigate.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices