A man accidentally shot his pregnant wife inside their Northeast Philadelphia home Wednesday night, according to police.



Investigators say the man was inside his home on the 3300 block of Primrose Road and cleaning a gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger. A bullet went through his 27-year-old wife's arm and shoulder. Police say she is 21-weeks pregnant.

The woman was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where she is currently in stable condition. No charges have been filed but police continue to investigate.





