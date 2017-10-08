A gunman killed a man and critically injured another during a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The two men were sitting inside a car on the 2400 block of Arlington Street at 3:42 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

One man was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot twice in the head, twice in the chest, once in the right leg and once in the right arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police also have not released a description of the suspect.