Man Dies After Being Shot 10 Times in North Philadelphia

A man died from his injuries after he was shot 10 times in North Philadelphia.

The 66-year-old man was on Broad and Somerset streets shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The victim was struck ten times in the upper body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m.

Police have not yet revealed the victim’s identity. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.