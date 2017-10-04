At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a man opened fire at an open-air concert in Las Vegas from a nearby hotel.

A New Jersey woman is among the more than 500 wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting in which 59 people were also killed, family members say on social media.

Jenna DeCandio of Jamesburg, New Jersey, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night when she was shot in the hip and pelvis area, according to family member Jill Pasternak DeCandio, who was with DeCandio at the concert but not injured.

By Monday night, DeCandio was out of surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The nurse told the family that the bullet missed her stomach, bowels, intestine, vital organs and arteries, "and for that we are truly thankful," Pasternak DeCandio said on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to NJ.com that a woman by DeCandio's name remained hospitalized Monday night.

Her co-workers at Shima Seiki USA, Inc. in Monroe told News 4 Tuesday that she started working there in July after graduating from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. They declined to comment further.

More than 22,000 people were attending the country music concert on the Las Vegas strip when 40- to 50-round bursts of automatic weapons fire rained down on them from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel. Authorities say 59 people died and 527 others were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, killed himself before officers stormed Room 135 in the gold-colored glass skyscraper.

