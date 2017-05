A New Jersey trooper was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Monmouth. Chopper 4 was over the scene as the trooper's car was towed off the road. (Published 2 hours ago)

An accident on a New Jersey highway injured a state trooper, authorities say.

The trooper was in his patrol vehicle on I-195 westbound when his car was struck shortly after 8 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash. The trooper was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center with minor injuries.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed the state police vehicle being towed away; it didn't appear badly damaged.

The condition of the other driver wasn't clear.