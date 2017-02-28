NJ Nurse, Cancer Survivor Stuns Judges on 'The Voice'

A New Jersey native is gaining attention after her audition on season 12 of NBC's "The Voice."

Felicia Temple, a 28-year-old from Teaneck, blew “The Voice” judges away Monday night with her rendition of Etta James' ballad "All I Could Do Was Cry" during the show’s season premiere.

After the Holy Name Hospital nurse performed, three of the four judges on the show were vying for her to join their team.

Temple joined Alicia Keys’ team after the two performed Keys' hit song “Fallin'” together, which brought all of the judges to their feet.

“My name was ‘Felicia Keys’ because I played all the Alicia Keys songs at the talent shows,” Temple said during her audition.

“I still can’t believe this happened to me. Alicia Keys is the reason I play piano!Now she's my coach!!” Temple said on Twitter.

Temple is no stranger to the music industry. Her bio on the show's website says he dad has toured with iconinc New Jersey hip-hop group, The Sugarhill Gang, for as long as she can remember.

Temple's bio also reveals that she was diagnosed with cancer last June.

"After completing six rounds of chemo, Felicia feels this is her moment," Temple's bio says.