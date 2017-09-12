A young man was arrested for allegedly groping three women and exposing himself to one woman at a Delaware park.

Tomiere Harris, 19, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual contact and sexual harassment.

Police say the first incident occurred In October of 2016. Harris allegedly inappropriately touched a 43-year-old woman who was walking at Glasgow Park in New Castle County, Delaware. A month later, Harris opened the door of a portable bathroom at the park and exposed himself to a woman inside, according to investigators.

In July Harris inappropriately touched a 59-year-old woman who was walking in the park, police said. He also allegedly inappropriately touched a 43-year-old woman walking in the park earlier this month.



Investigators determined Harris was the suspect in all four incidents and obtained a search warrant for his home in Wilmington, Delaware where they found more evidence, police said.

Harris was arrested, arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institute after failing to post $4,200 cash bail.

While Harris is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information please contact Detective Rhonda Cras at Rcras@nccde.org or New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800. You can also submit a tip by visiting the New Castle County Police website or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

