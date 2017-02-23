NJT Service Resumes After Fire Brings Most Trains to Halt

A fire near the Portal Bridge caused a 30-minute frenzy of train suspensions Thursday, NJ Transit said. (Published 2 hours ago)

NJ Transit Service Resumes in, Out of City After Apparent Fire Causes Suspensions

NJ Transit trains were rolling to and from the city again, albeit with nearly hour-long delays, Thursday after a 30-minute frenzy of suspensions stemming from an apparent fire near the Portal Bridge, the railway tweeted.

MidTown Direct trains were rerouted to Hoboken and service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines was halted in both directions between New York and Newark Penn stations shortly before 10 a.m. as firefighters responded. By 10:15 a.m., NJ Transit tweeted service resumed.

The nature of the issue wasn't clear, but NJ Transit tweeted that authorities were responding to some kind of fire near the span, which runs over the Hackensack River just west of Secaucus Junction. Amtrak, which owns the bridge, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't clear if Amtrak was also affected.

Cross-honoring was in effect with NJ Transit buses, private carriers and PATH.

Fire officials in Kearny said they expected to have details later Thursday.