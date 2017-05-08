After a Month, NFL Draft Road Closure End

More than a week after the NFL Draft, traffic resumed as normal around the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

More than a week after the NFL Draft ended and about a month after the first traffic impacts of the draft took place, roads around the Philadelphia Museum of Art opened Monday.

If your commute brings you anywhere near the Art Museum, Eakins Oval or the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, you know how much the road closures impacted drivers.

NFL Draft Cleanup in Philly

The NFL Draft has come to an end and that means the city is left with a massive cleanup project. NBC10’s Drew Smith is along the Parkway with a look at the deconstruction. (Published Sunday, April 30, 2017)

At midnight, Spring Garden Street reopened at Pennsylvania Avenue. The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps also reopened. As did lanes along the parkway, a southbound lane of Kelly Drive and the two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the iconic art museum steps.

The closures began on April 10.

The roads may be open but don't expect to run the iconic "Rocky" steps. Scaffold and equipment continued to block the stairs Monday morning.