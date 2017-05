A visit to Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Darby Township Tuesday left a boy trapped under a headstone.

Strong winds could be to blame for a headstone toppling onto a small child in a Delaware County cemetery Tuesday.

Rescuers freed the child after a headstone fell on him around 4 p.m. at the Mount Lebanon Cemetery on Bartram Avenue in Darby Township, Pennsylvania.

Paramedics rushed the unidentified boy to the hospital where his condition wasn’t released.

Police investigated to see if wind could have factored in the incident.

