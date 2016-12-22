Children from around the Philadelphia region sang their hearts out this holiday season for a place in 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir competition.

More FM unveiled the top choirs in the Kindergarten to 8th Grade and High School categories.

The North Penn High School Chamber singers from the Lansdale, Montgomery County school took home first place and got to perform with the Philly POPS after entering their rendition of "The Christmas Song." 101.1 More FM Choir Competition 1st Place: North Penn High School The North Penn High School Chamber Singers, directed by Matthew Klenk, won the 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir Competition in the 9 to 12 grade division. A recording of the NPHS Chamber Singer’s entry, “The Christmas Song,” was featured on 101.1 More FM. (Published 5 hours ago)

2nd Place: Council Rock High School North 101.1 More FM Choir Competition 2nd Place Winners: Council Rock High School North The North Voice Choir at Council Rock High School North won second place in the 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir Competition in the 9-12 grade division. They performed “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” at this concert. (Published 5 hours ago)

3rd Place: Council Rock High School South 101.1 More FM Choir Competition 3rd Place: Council Rock High School South The South Vocal Ensemble of Council Rock High School South, directed by Corey M. Axler, won third place in the 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir Competition in the 9-12 grade division. They performed “We Three Kings” arranged by Darmon Meader in this concert. (Published 5 hours ago)

In the K-8th competition, Clearview Regional Middle School in Mullica Hill won for its rendition of "O Holy Night." 101.1 More FM Choir Competition 1st Place: Clearview Regional Middle School The Clearview Regional Middle School Choir won first place in the 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir Competition in the K-8 division. They performed "O Holy Night" live at the Kimmel Center. (Published 5 hours ago)

2nd Place: Samuel S. Yellin School 101.1 More FM Choir Competition 2nd Place: Samuel S. Yellin School The Samuel S. Yellin School’s Blue and Gold Choir, directed by Bill Conn, won second place in the 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir Competition in the K-8 division. They performed “A Marshmallow World” at this concert. (Published 5 hours ago)

3rd Place: Tabernacle Elementary School 101.1 More FM Choir Competition 3rd Place: Tabernacle Elementary The Tabernacle Elementary School 4th Grade Singers won third place in the 101.1 More FM's Christmas Choir Competition in the K-8 division. They performed “Ready, Set, Christmas!” at this concert. (Published 5 hours ago)

The top choir in each category will get a cash prize up to $5,000, according to the radio station.

Happy holidays!