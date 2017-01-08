Nov. 3, 2014: Rafael Robb led into court for the first day of his civil trial in Montgomery County, Pa. Robb killed his wife and is being sued by her estate on behalf of the couple's daughter, who was 12 when her father bludgeoned her mother to death while she wrapped Christmas gifts in the couple's King of Prussia home.

One of the most notorious killers in recent Montgomery County history, Rafael Robb, is a free man Sunday after serving 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Robb, 66, was sentenced in 2008 to five-to-10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to the slaying of his wife, Ellen Gregory Robb, as she wrapped gifts three days before Christmas in 2006 inside their King of Prussia home.

The State Correctional Institution at Albion confirmed Robb was released from prison in the early morning hours Sunday, 10 years to the day he began his sentence.

It remains unknown if Robb, a once world-renowned economist who taught at the University of Pennsylvania, will return to the house where he beat his wife to death with a metal bar.

The house in the 600 block of Forest Road, Upper Merion, is co-owned by Rafael Robb and the estate of Ellen Gregory Robb, according to county real estate records.

There is some speculation that he may take up residence in Allegheny County near Pittsburgh.

After his release, he will be on parole for 10 years until Jan. 8, 2027, according to court records. He has been ordered to pay $124 million to a trust fund for his daughter, according to published reports.