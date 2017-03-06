Philly Police Search for Missing 7-Year-Old Boy | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philly Police Search for Missing 7-Year-Old Boy

By David Chang

    Cram Cloud

    Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

    Cram Cloud was last seen leaving the Willard School on 1930 E. Elkhart Street at 12:35 p.m. Monday and walking towards the intersection of Jasper and Orleans streets.

    The child is described as a white male standing 4-feet and weighing 70 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hooded coat, grey Pokemon shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He was also carrying a Spiderman book bag. Cloud’s mom told police her son received a disciplinary note from his teacher and may have been upset about it.

    If you have any information on the boy’s whereabouts, please call East Detectives at 215-686-3043.

