Philly Police Search for Missing 7-Year-Old Boy

Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Cram Cloud was last seen leaving the Willard School on 1930 E. Elkhart Street at 12:35 p.m. Monday and walking towards the intersection of Jasper and Orleans streets.

The child is described as a white male standing 4-feet and weighing 70 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hooded coat, grey Pokemon shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He was also carrying a Spiderman book bag. Cloud’s mom told police her son received a disciplinary note from his teacher and may have been upset about it.

If you have any information on the boy’s whereabouts, please call East Detectives at 215-686-3043.