Officers and SWAT Team Surround Delco CVS Following Robbery

Police officers and a SWAT team have a CVS in Delaware County surrounded following a robbery, according to investigators.

Officials say an unidentified suspect robbed the CVS on 295 East Baltimore Pike in Media Wednesday night. Police and a SWAT team arrived at the store but the suspect is still inside, according to officials.

Police have not yet revealed whether any customers are also inside the store but no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.