A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Broomall Saturday. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene.

Woman Struck and Killed by Car in Broomall

A woman was struck and killed by a car in Marple Township early Saturday morning.

The unidentified woman was walking on the 300 block of Sussex Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.