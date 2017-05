A man and a woman were found shot to death Sunday, May 28, 2017, inside a house in the 1900 block of East Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.

A man and a woman were found murdered Sunday inside a row house in North Philadelphia, homicide detectives said.

The unidentified victims were both shot in the head, police said. No gun was found.

The murders occurred inside a house in the 1900 block of East Clearfield Street. Detectives found the bodies about 9 a.m. and it was not clear when exactly the shooting happened.