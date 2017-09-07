Father of Two Shot in the Face in Spring Garden Dies, Suspects on the Run - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Father of Two Shot in the Face in Spring Garden Dies, Suspects on the Run

The man's 2-year-old daughter was in the car as he was shot nearby, police said

By Sara Smith

    NBC10 Brandon Hudson

    A man died after he was shot in the face by a would-be robber in front of his 2-year-old daughter Thursday evening, police said.

    The 38-year-old father was shot near his car outside his home along the 1500 block of Melon Street at about 8 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

    Police said the man had just gotten out of his car when he was confronted by two men. Police said they believe the men were trying to rob the victim.

    The victim was shot during the altercation and the two suspects ran off.

    The man's young daughter and family dog were in the car at the time.

    Neighbors told NBC10 the victim is the father of two daughters, the 2-year-old in the car and another newborn.

    Two suspects ran from the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital, where police say he later died.

    Police say they received many 911 calls about the incident. No arrests have been made.

    Police originally said the child was 3-years-old.



    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
