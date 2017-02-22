Man Dies, Twin Girls Hurt After Car Strikes Disabled Minivan

A man died from his injuries while 2-year-old twin girls remain hospitalized after a car struck their disabled minivan in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Dennis Alexander, 27, was driving with his fiancée and her twin daughters on Woodhaven Road (Route 63) Tuesday around 1 p.m. Alexander's fiancée told NBC10 their minivan became disabled and he pulled over to the left lane. Alexander went outside and stood in front of the van, pouring fluid in the radiator, police said.

At the same time a 30-year-old man was driving a 2015 White Honda Accord westbound on Woodhaven in the left lane when he became distracted by something in his car, police said. The man looked down briefly and then struck a 2010 Silver Subaru Impreza that was traveling in the middle lane, according to investigators. The collision caused the Accord to deflect towards the disabled van. The Accord then hit Alexander who was still standing outside as well as the van, police said.

The impact knocked Alexander onto the highway. He suffered several injuries, including head trauma, and was unconscious when police arrived. The twin girls, who were sitting in child safety seats in the backseat of the van, also suffered serious injuries. One of the girls was knocked unconscious due to head trauma while the other twin girl was conscious but suffered several injuries, including a possible broken leg. Alexander's fiancée also suffered minor injuries.

The twin girls were both airlifted to St. Christopher's Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. Alexander was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

The driver of the Honda Accord suffered a possible broken hip and leg and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital. The driver of the Subaru Impreza, a 48-year-old man, was not injured.

Police have not filed any charges in the accident but continue to investigate.