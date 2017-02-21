SkyForce10 hovered above a multi-car crash that left children hurt and Woodhaven Road closed Tuesday afternoon.

A serious crash along a busy Northeast Philadelphia highway left two children critically hurt and the roadway closed for hours, Philadelphia Police said.

The wreck where a Honda sedan slammed into a disabled minivan closed Woodhaven Road (Route 63) westbound near Thornton Road around 1 p.m.

The wreck left two children -- one a 2-year-old girl in the van -- and the van driver in critical condition, police said. The Honda driver was left in stable condition.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see the van and sedan smashed up against the center barricade and a third car stopped in the roadway as emergency vehicles blocked the road.

No word yet on when the road will reopen.