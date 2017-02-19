A college football quarterback and brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been arrested on rape charges.

Kevin Olsen, 22, of Wayne, New Jersey, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with three counts of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, second-degree force sex offense and assault.

Olsen is a quarterback for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

“The allegations in this incident, which took place off campus, appear to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship,” a UNCC spokesperson wrote. “This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances.”

Olsen was suspended from the team and the university is reviewing the case while remaining in communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the spokesperson.

Olsen was a top-ranked high school quarterback at Wayne Hills High School in Wayne, New Jersey. He joined the University of Miami but left the school after “an accumulation of reported legal entanglements,” according to NBC Charlotte. NBC Charlotte also reports Olsen transferred to Towson University but left less than a year later after breaking team rules. He joined UNCC in December, 2015.