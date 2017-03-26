A federal judge has ruled against three former detectives who claimed that the Delaware attorney general's office refused to pay them overtime.

Robert Durnan, Gerald Christian and Mark Forbes also alleged in their 2014 lawsuit that they were subjected to retaliatory reassignments or duty restrictions after their attorney sought payment for overtime accrued since November 2010.

But the judge on Friday granted summary judgment to the state Department of Justice and former deputy attorney general Tim Mullaney.

The lawsuit claimed the men's duties, primarily returning fugitives to Delaware, were taken over by other employees who lacked the proper training, including the late Attorney General Beau Biden's former chauffeur.

Court records also indicate that Durnan was eventually terminated after officials found several pornographic and crude emails on his state email account.