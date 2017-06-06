Getty Images/iStockphoto

Investigators searched for clues after a Lehigh County judge was found dead in his home Monday afternoon.

Lehigh County Coroner’s Office Deputy Coroner Richard Pender pronounced Judge Robert Halal dead at his home on Main Street in Whitehall just after 4 p.m.

The coroner’s office planned a Tuesday autopsy to determine how the 52-year-old judge died.

Halal served as a magisterial judge in District 31-1-07 based in Whitehall.

Whitehall Township police joined the coroner’s office in investigating the death.