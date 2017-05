A helicopter crashed at an airport in Linden, New Jersey.

A helicopter that was hovering a few feet over the ground at an airport crashed Saturday and rolled onto its side, police said.

Neither of the two men inside were injured, police said. Linden Airport Director Paul Dudly said the victims were an instructor and student.

Linden police said only minor damage was reported.

The helicopter was a Robinson R22, the FAA said. The FAA said it will investigate.