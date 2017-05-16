Huge Harry Potter Convention Coming to New Jersey Next Month

In 2016, over 3,500 Potter fans gathered at the PotterCons hosted in New York City and Memphis. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Dust off your wands and get ready to sip on some Butterbeer. A Harry Potter convention is coming to the Garden State.

PotterCon is set to take place at the Asbury Park Convention Hall on June 10.

Fans of the hit franchise can participate in events related to the series, including a live sorting ceremony, a costume contest, trivia and more, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The traveling 21 and older festival is being promoted as "the official day-drinking and mingling interactive destination for witches, wizards, squibs, and magical creatures alike."

Spark your interest? You can purchase tickets for the event for $15.

There will also be a PotterCon in Long Island this June, according to the event's website.

PotterCon was created in 2012 by writer, Margaret Kaminski. The event is not affiliated or endorsed by the Harry Potter franchise.