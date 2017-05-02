Hannah Sylvester went missing on May 1 in the the Clayton-Glassboro Wildlife management behind Clayton High School.

Police in South Jersey searched the woods near a high school for a missing girl Tuesday.

Hannah Sylvester was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday walking alone into a wooded area behind Clayton High School along Pop Kramer Boulevard.

The 16-year-old who stands around 5-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black and white flannel shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Converse high tops when she entered the Clayton-Glassboro Wildlife management area, Gloucester County investigators said.

Hannah has "some limited experience with outdoor living and survival skills as she was a member of the JR ROTC," investigators said in a news release. She is also an avid runner familiar with the trails in the wildlife area.

On Tuesday, a police helicopter and emergency vehicles could be seen in the wooded area.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call Detective Nick Carr at 856-881-2300.



