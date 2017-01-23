Jan. 23, 2017: This mural collapsed onto cars in Center City Philadelphia.

Part of a 12,000-square-foot mural collapsed onto two cars in a Philadelphia parking lot as rain and wind hit the region Monday morning.

The chunk of the "Independence Starts Here" mural collapsed onto cars parked at the Hahnemann University Hospital Feinstein Lot at Broad and Race streets.

Some of the mural could be seen flapping in the wind.

Artist Donald Gensler installed the mural – featuring older and younger people, some using wheelchairs -- on the side of a Hahnemann University Hospital building from 2006 to 2008, according to the artist's website.