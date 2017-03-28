Frontier Airlines is expanding its service from Philadelphia to Puerto Rico.

The low cost carrier announced Tuesday morning that it will being flying year-round between Philadelphia International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico starting in June.

"We are very excited that Frontier will be offering nonstop service from Philadelphia to San Juan, which is popular destination for both tourists and natives of Puerto Rico who travel back home to visit," Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said. "We are pleased that Frontier continues to bring new service to Philadelphia and look forward to even more flights to more places."

American Airlines currently serves San Juan from Philadelphia. The new flight will expand service from Philadelphia to the American territory.

"Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly," Frontier vice president of network planning Josh Flyr said. "And customers in Philadelphia, with the addition of San Juan, Puerto Rico, now have a low-cost option to 20 destinations."

The first A-321 aircraft bound for San Juan leaves Philadelphia on June 11. One-way flights in the first week started for as little as $49 Tuesday morning.