Frontier Airlines Expands Discount Philly Service to Puerto Rico | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Frontier Airlines Expands Discount Philly Service to Puerto Rico

Nonstop service to & from San Juan to begin in June

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10

    Frontier Airlines is expanding its service from Philadelphia to Puerto Rico.

    The low cost carrier announced Tuesday morning that it will being flying year-round between Philadelphia International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico starting in June.

    "We are very excited that Frontier will be offering nonstop service from Philadelphia to San Juan, which is popular destination for both tourists and natives of Puerto Rico who travel back home to visit," Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said. "We are pleased that Frontier continues to bring new service to Philadelphia and look forward to even more flights to more places."

    American Airlines currently serves San Juan from Philadelphia. The new flight will expand service from Philadelphia to the American territory.

    "Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly," Frontier vice president of network planning Josh Flyr said. "And customers in Philadelphia, with the addition of San Juan, Puerto Rico, now have a low-cost option to 20 destinations."

    The first A-321 aircraft bound for San Juan leaves Philadelphia on June 11. One-way flights in the first week started for as little as $49 Tuesday morning.

    Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices