This photo of the fracture truss was provided by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The crack was discovered on Jan. 20, 2017 by an inspector.

The damaged Delaware River Bridge connecting the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes will reopen late Thursday, highway officials said in a statement.

The damaged bridge was originally slated to be shut down through at least early April as crews work to repair a major crack in the span's steel, but repairs took less time than expected and the bridge was expected to open sometime Thursday night.

“We pledged to reopen the bridge as soon as we could do so safely,” said New Jersey Transportation Commissioner Richard T. Hammer, who serves as chairman of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority board. “Thanks to a round-the-clock effort involving dozens of engineers, contractors, scientists, and other workers, we are able to get that done much sooner than we expected with every confidence that it will be safe for the motorists who depend on it.”

A large vertical crack was discovered by an worker inspecting a new paint job in January. The fracture was located in a truss holding up the bridge's road deck on the Pennsylvania side.

The Delaware River Bridge, connecting the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Turnpikes, as seen from the banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

The bridge, which carries 42,000 vehicles a day between the two highways, was immediately shut down and has remained closed causing major detours and traffic trouble. It's not clear what caused the crack to form or how long it had been there.