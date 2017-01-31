Police Rescue Woman from Abductors in Fishtown: Officials

Police rescued a woman after two men tried to abduct her in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia Tuesday night, investigators said.

The 25-year-old woman was in the parking lot of a shopping center on Aramingo Avenue and York street when two unidentified men grabbed her and tried to force her into a vehicle, investigators said. Police who happened to be in the area at the time witnessed the attempted abduction and pulled the woman to safety, according to officials. Both suspects fled the scene in their vehicle.

Police say they later took at least one person into custody in connection to the attempted abduction though they have not yet revealed whether that person is a suspect or if he will face charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.