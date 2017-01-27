Music legend Bob Dylan joins current pop superstars at this year’s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.

The annual music festival announced its lineup Friday morning with The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots and Chance the Rapper co-headlining aside Dylan and his band.

The festival, which includes camping, plenty of music, culture, food and plenty of other fun takes place from June 15 to 18 at The Woodlands adjacent to Dover International Speedway.

Other big names scheduled to the take the stage include Hip-Hop stars Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Wale, Cheltenham Township's Lil Dicky and Philly's DJ Jazzy Jeff. Groups Weezer, The Shins, Jared Leto-fronted Thirty Seconds to Mars, Franz Ferdinand, Phantogram, Kaleo, Bleachers, OK Go, Miike Snow, O.A.R., AFI and Capital Cities are also set to play.

"This year’s lineup boasts the most fan-driven acts we’ve ever had mixed with a variety of up and coming artists and chart-topping performers," says Christiane Pheil, director of creative programming at Firefly. "With our dedication to our guest feedback and the new attractions we’ll be rolling out in June, the 2017 festival is drawing the highest level of excitement from our team."

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. starting at $289 to get into the festival and $169 to camp.