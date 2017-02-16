An early Thursday morning fire left three children – one as young as 5 months old – and two adults hurt.

The flames broke out around 5 a.m. on S Etting Street by Tasker Street in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood, Philadelphia firefighters said.

Smoke quickly spread through the home, firefighters said.

Five people in the home suffered injuries. Doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia treated a 10-year-old, 2-year-old and 5-month-old while doctors at Penn Presbyterian Hospital treated two adults.

No word on what caused the blaze, which took around an hour to bring under control.