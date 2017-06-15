Lili Bernard confronts a supporter of Bill Cosby outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

All eyes were on the jury as day four of deliberations dragged into Thursday evening in the ongoing Bill Cosby sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Tensions flared early in the day when the 12 men and women deciding Cosby’s fate passed a hand-written note to the Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill indicating they could not reach a consensus on any of the three charges against him.

When the news broke, shouts and tears erupted outside the Montgomery County Courthouse. Several Cosby supporters lined up carrying signs that read “Stop Wasting Our Tax Money” and “We Love Bill Cosby.” A handful of demonstrators chanted “Free Bill Cosby” as a scrum of reporters flanked them.

But then Cosby accuser Lili Bernard tore through the spontaneous rally. She approached several of the pro-Cosby demonstrators and introduced herself to each one. She hugged them, read passages from the Bible and then was overcome with tears as she recounted nightmares and emotional distress experienced after her alleged encounter with Cosby.

“I experienced it firsthand when he drugged me, he raped me, he threatened me to silence,” she said through tears. “I came home to my boyfriend at the time—who has been my husband, my one and only since 1990—I came home drugged and sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby to him.”

Bernard, an actress who appeared on the Cosby Show, said she was drugged and assaulted by the comedian in the 1990s. She has been a regular attendee at deliberations this week, sometimes wearing a pin that read “We Stand in Truth.”

A Cosby supporter stood there frozen, his hands clasping hers. They eventually hugged and parted, a tense encounter over as quickly as it began.

Sitting just a few steps away, Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino also pushed back tears.

“It’s emotionally draining. It’s very frustrating,” she said of the jury’s inability to reach a verdict.

Moments later, spectators clamored on the sidewalk as a small drum line passed through the crowd. Two men wearing light blue hooded sweatshirts and masks banged on their instruments in unison, occasionally stopping to twirl for passersby. A petite blond woman who had spent the early part of the week blowing bubbles and driving circles in a Uhaul led the makeshift procession. She carried a sign that read “Perseverance For All Survivors.”

“I’m here for the truth, no matter what it is,” said Zakia Tuck.