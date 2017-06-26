Finding a summer parking spot turned violent Tuesday in Rehoboth Beach, police said.



Police arrested 20 year-old Nakala Spencer after she allegedly assaulted another woman over a disputed parking space on the first block of Rehoboth Avenue in Delaware Tuesday.



Spencer was attempting to save a parking space by standing in the vacant area around 6:30 p.m., according to investigators.



When a 51 year-old woman, who police have not identified, pulled into the parking space, Spencer allegedly refused to move. Spencer then punched the victim in the face twice and threw her phone to the ground, police said.



Spencer fled the scene, but was quickly caught by the authorities and taken into custody. She was charged with two misdemeanor crimes, offensive touching and disorderly conduct and was released on $1,000 bail.

Rehoboth Beach Police reiterate that saving a parking space as a pedestrian for vehicles is prohibited by city ordinance.