The mother of a 2-year-old boy who police say was left to die on a road by his own father following a crash is speaking out. NBC10's Deanna Durante speaks to the heartbroken mom in an exclusive interview.

Mackenzy Trievel was supposed to be picking up her son Tuesday after he spent four days with his dad. Instead, she went to the hospital to identify the body of her 2-year-old child.

“When he walked into a room, people would smile,” Trievel told NBC10. “He was a good boy. He was a perfect child.”

Qaden Trievel was sitting in a Walmart shopping cart when his father, Christopher Kuhn, stole $228 speakers from the Levittown store Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Kuhn allegedly got into his car and then sped away on Route 13. His Jeep crashed, rolling over several times and ejecting the young boy, who was not strapped into his seatbelt.

Kuhn ran away from accident while his son lied in the middle street, officials said.

“He’s a disgusting human being,” Trievel said of her ex-boyfriend. “He was only worried about himself.”

Trievel told NBC she suffered years of abuse during her relationship with Kuhn, who was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, retail theft, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and running a red light.

His bail was set at $5 million cash.

Sources told NBC10 Kuhn had previously been arrested for credit card fraud, which cost him a job as a substitute teacher in New Jersey.



Trievel, who was never married to Kuhn, attempted several times to get sole custody of her son with no success, she said. On Facebook, the grieving mother accused Kuhn of using drugs and the courts of not listening to her concerns.

Qaden "needs some justice," Trievel said. "The courts need to step up."

She also posted about the overwhelming pain of losing a child:

“He saved my life and I wish I could have saved his I would give anything to hold him again. He was the light to my life and I’ll never forget all the laughs and smiles we shared I just can't believe this happened to you. I love you with all my heart I hope your laughing and having the best time. all I ever wanted was for you to be happy. Mommy misses you so much and loves you with all my heart.”