An off-duty Delaware trooper shot her boyfriend during a domestic incident overnight.

New Castle County and Delaware State police responded to a home in Pike Creek around 11:15 p.m. Sunday after the trooper called 911, state police said.

Officers and troopers found the off-duty trooper "severely battered" and the man with a gunshot wound to his chest, investigators said.

Doctors treated each person for their injuries. Their conditions weren’t disclosed as of Monday morning.

It was unclear if there were any previous domestic incidents at the home, police said. The couple were home alone at the time.

No word what, if any, charges could be filed.