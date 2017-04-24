Officials Announce Delaware Drug Take-Back Locations

Delaware officials are giving residents the chance to get rid of prescription medications they no longer need. Delaware's Drug Take-Back Day is set to take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn, Senator Thomas Carper and Senator Chris Coons made the announcement at the Walgreens store pharmacy in the Fairfax Shopping Center on 2119 Concord Pike in Wilmington, Delaware Monday morning. They were joined by officials with Walgreens, the DEA and the Division of Public Health.

National studies show two thirds of people who misuse prescription drugs get them from the medicine cabinets of friends and families. Delaware health officials say over 20 state residents overdosed over the weekend and two of them died.

"So putting aside overdoses of prescription opioids which is bad enough, there is every reason to believe that access to unauthorized presciption opioids directly contributes to heroin and fentanyl abuse," Senator Denn said.

Drug Take-Back boxes will be set up at locations throughout Delaware during Saturday's event. The sites will be at the following locations:

New Castle County

Daniel S. Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801

Delaware City Police Department, 407 Clinton St., Delaware City, DE 19706

New Castle County Airport, 151 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE 19720

Paul J. Sweeney Public Safety Building, 3601 N. DuPont Hwy., New Castle, DE 19720

Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19805

Shipley Manor Nursing Home, 2723 Shipley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810

Christiana Care Surgical Center, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road., Newark, DE 19718

University of Delaware – Laurel Hall, 282 The Green, Newark, DE 19716

Delaware State Police Troop 2, 100 La Grange Ave., Newark, DE 19702

Newark Police Department, 220 South Main St., Newark, DE 19711 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 1120 Pulaski Hwy., Bear, DE 19701 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 6317 Limestone Road, Hockessin, DE 19707 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 2119 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 (permanent collection site)



Kent County

Atlantic Apothecary, 103. S. Dupont Blvd., Suite 2, Smyrna, DE 19977

Cheswold Police Department, 691 Main St., Cheswold, DE 19936

Delaware State Police Troop 3, 3759 S. State St., Camden, DE 19934

Heritage at Dover Assisted Living, 1203 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904

Walgreens, 1001 Forrest Ave., Dover, DE 19904 (permanent collection site)

Felton Police Department, 24 East Sewell St., Felton, DE 19943 (permanent collection site)

Milford Police Department, 400 N.E. Front St., Milford, DE 19963 (permanent collection site)



Sussex County

Dagsboro Police Department, 33134 Main St., Dagsboro, DE 19939

Delaware State Police Troop 4, 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown, DE 19947

City of Lewes Board of Public Works, 129 Schley Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Delaware State Police Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958

Milton Police Department, 101 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968

Beebe Medical Tunnell Center, 18947 John Jay Williams Hwy., Rehoboth, DE 19971

Rehoboth Beach Police Department, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth, DE 19971

CVS Pharmacy, 36252 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, DE 19975

Selbyville Town Hall, 68 W. Church St., Selbyville, DE 19975 (permanent collection site)

Ocean View Police Department, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970 (permanent collection site)

Laurel Police Department, 205 Mechanic St., Laurel, DE 19956 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 17239 Five Points Square, Lewes DE 19958 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 22898 Sussex Hwy., Seaford, DE 19973 (permanent collection site)

