A veteran Delaware corrections officer died in a tense, 18-hour standoff with inmates at state prison, which ended Thursday morning when authorities stormed the building, officials said Thursday.

Sgt. Steven Floyd, a Department of Correction prison guard, was found unresponsive as Delaware and Maryland state police, along with DOC officers, raided a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) just after 5 a.m., officials said. Floyd was pronounced dead minutes later, as police secured the building.

Four hostages were initially taken Wednesday morning in the T-shaped building with communal space in the middle, and two were held overnight in the C Building. The negotiations ended and police entered the prison building after more than 18 hours, a prison spokesperson said. A female hostage was safely rescued when police ended the standoff and wasn't hurt, even being shielded by some inmates.

"This is a very sad day across the state of Delaware, with the loss of one of our brave correctional officers," Delaware Gov. John Carney said.

Floyd was a 16-year veteran of the Department of Correction.

Inmates, some with sharp weapons, took the hostages at the JTVCC, a Level 5 maximum security prison in Smyrna, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A corrections officer radioed for help from inside the C Building, which houses more than 100 inmates, Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

The DOC said that inmates appeared to have used small metal foot lockers as heavy blocks to build a wall at the entry, investigators said. The DOC used a backhoe to finally breach the blockade enter the building.

All 120 inmates taken from the facility are being considered suspects, investigators said. The building houses inmates moving up from minimum security or down from maximum security. Officials said that the prison was operating at minimum staffing levels.

Officials didn't say what prompted the uprising, but in calls to a local news outlet, the hostage takers said they sought better education, effective rehabilitation and more transparency on prison funding. One also linked the action to President Donald Trump "everything that he did."

Carney said in a statement he was "praying hard" for Floyd's family and he ordered flags across Delaware to be flown at half staff.

"This serves as a tragic reminder that members of law enforcement risk their lives every day on behalf of the people of Delaware. We will stand by the fallen officer's family and fellow law enforcement officers during what is an extremely difficult time," Carney said.

The inmates released one staffer they'd taken hostage in the afternoon and another Wednesday night. At least one of those staffers had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. Three maintenance workers who hid out in the basement during the siege made it onto the building's roof later Wednesday night and were rescued.

Before sunrise Thursday, SkyForce10 captured video of dozens of inmates laying on the ground outside the C Building, then being ushered into another building one at a time.

The building being secured brought to an end to nearly 19 tense hours at the rural prison between Wilmington and Dover.

"This was a long and agonizing situation," Carney said. "I want to thank all those involved in responding, including officers at the Department of Correction and the Delaware State Police, as well as our federal partners. Our priority now will be to determine what happened and how this happened. We will hold accountable anyone who was responsible. And we will make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again."

DOC investigators will go room to room in C Building as they search for clues.

The prison employs 1,500 corrections officers, according to Bruce Rogers, counsel for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

The prison, which dates back to 1971, houses minimum, medium and maximum security prisoners as well as the state's death row inmates, according to the state Bureau of Prisons.

