When country music star Kenny Chesney lost his Virgin Islands home to Hurricane Irma, he didn’t get mad. He got even.

First, he created the Love for Love City Foundation, which provides disaster relief for hurricane victims living in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

“I’ve never been in war, but the devastation, the people’s faces in a place I know by heart, have left me feeling helpless,” Chesney said. “It’s total devastation.”

Donations can be submitted online or via check, money order or even cash, according to the foundation’s website.



But the singer didn’t stop there. A few days later, he sent his private jet to rescue two brothers struggling to be reunited with their mother in Philadelphia.

“We were in the shower laying down against the concrete wall and five minutes later the roof just ripped off our heads,” Jah-Haile Bruce told CNN.

“I was terrified. I felt like Irma was a spirit. I saw the hand grab the roof and squeeze it and throw it off into the wind,” his brother, Jahbioseh Bruce, added.

"It was crazy.”

The brothers were told an anonymous donor had sent his private plane to transport them back to the U.S., but they later found out the aircraft belonged to Chesney.

“I don’t even know what to say but thank you,” Jah-Haile said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

