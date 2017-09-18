Police are searching for a man accused of trying to lure girls into his vehicle in Bucks County.



On Sunday around 4 p.m., the Lower Southampton Township Police arrived at Park Lane in Feasterville, Pennsylvania after a mother reported that someone attempted to lure her nine-year-old daughter and her daughter’s eight-year-old friend into a vehicle.

The woman said that a silver SUV pulled up next to the two girls and the driver asked if they wanted to go for a ride in his vehicle. The girls refused and the suspect drove away toward Bustleton Pike, police said.

The girls described the driver as a black male with braided hair and wearing a black and gray shirt with sunglasses. They also said a woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.



Officers checked the surrounding area but were unable to find the vehicle.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1234 or submit a tip here.



