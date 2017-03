A boy, 3, was found dead inside an apartment at Hammond Gardens in the 7100 block of North 15th Street, March 22, 2017.

A little boy was found dead Wednesday night in an apartment in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police said.

The toddler, who was only identified as three years old, was found inside a home in the 7100 block of North 15th Street, police said.

Detectives are waiting on autopsy results before making any decisions on charges.

